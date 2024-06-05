Linseed growers to benefit from new pre-emergence herbicide

A new herbicide has been given the green light by authorities for growers to use post emergence weed control for linseed.

Laya, manufactured by Life Scientific, is used for spring-applied broad-leaved weed control.

The product, which contains 200g/kg metsulfuron-methy, can be used in wheat, barley, oats, triticale, and with the most recent approval, on linseed.

Hannah Foxall, an agronomist at Premium Crops, has underlined the importance metsulfuron-methyl plays in weed control in linseed.

She said: “This approval is welcome news for linseed growers looking to control broad leaved weeds post-emergence, as since the loss of Bromoxynil there are restricted herbicide choices.

“The broad weed spectrum offered by metsulfuron-methyl is important for ease of harvest and cleaning up fields for the following crop.”

Ruth Stanley, Life Scientific’s UK & Ireland country manager, points out best control is gained in good growing conditions.

“Laya should be applied once, at 30g/ha, to actively growing linseed from first pair of true leaves unfolded, with a latest timing before flower buds visible, or up to 25 cm tall, whichever is the sooner.”

Laya is commercially available through distribution partners, ProCam and Hutchinsons.