Livestock attacks spike in Scotland despite slight annual drop

Livestock worrying remains a serious threat to Scotland’s farmers despite a slight fall in reported incidents, with fresh warnings over a sharp spring surge putting vulnerable animals at risk.

New figures from Police Scotland show 211 incidents were recorded in the year to 30 March 2026 — a small drop from 216 the previous year.

But that overall decline masks a worrying spike during peak months. While 83 incidents were recorded between March and May 2025, there were 80 cases in March alone this year.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) said the figures highlight that, despite progress, the issue is far from under control.

Policy and public affairs adviser Nic MacLeod said “good progress” had been made through joint working and awareness campaigns, and praised Police Scotland’s efforts.

However, he warned that incident levels remain too high at the most critical time of year.

“We remain concerned… that the number of incidents remains high, notably in the crucial Spring season, when new-born lambs and calves are in the field,” he said.

The consequences can be severe, even without a physical attack.

“The impact of a dog chasing, or even just approaching or barking at a pregnant ewe can cause miscarriage and the death of the sheep,” MacLeod added, stressing that “any incident of livestock worrying is one too many”.

Police Scotland echoed those concerns, warning that attacks can have devastating effects on both animals and farmers.

Inspector Ian Harvey said incidents can lead to “serious injury, miscarriage, and death of animals”, as well as significant financial and emotional strain on farm businesses.

He reminded dog owners that they are legally responsible for keeping their pets under control at all times.

“Livestock worrying includes not only physical attacks but also chasing or allowing a dog to be loose among farm animals,” he said.

Harvey also warned that dogs can behave unpredictably in rural environments, particularly during spring.

“Domestic pets may act very differently… due to the different odours in the environment,” he said, adding that instinctive behaviour can lead to attacks “without warning”.

The warning comes as new figures highlight the growing financial toll of livestock attacks across the UK. NFU Mutual estimates farm animals worth £1.95 million were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2025 — a 10% increase on the previous year — with lambs particularly vulnerable during the peak lambing season.

Under Scottish law, livestock worrying carries tough penalties, including fines of up to £40,000 or a prison sentence of up to 12 months, with police also able to seize dogs involved.

Authorities are urging dog owners to keep pets on leads near livestock and avoid entering fields with lambs or calves.

Farmers and land managers are also being encouraged to use clear signage to warn the public during high-risk periods.

“Livestock worrying is a serious offence and will be treated as such,” Inspector Harvey said, adding that police will continue to work with rural communities to investigate incidents and take action.

Anyone who witnesses an attack is urged to contact Police Scotland immediately.

Despite a marginal drop in annual figures, the sharp seasonal rise underlines a clear message: the problem is far from solved, and vigilance remains critical to protect livestock and rural livelihoods.