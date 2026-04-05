Livestock worrying costs hit £2m as Easter warning issued

Dog owners are being warned to keep pets on leads this Easter as livestock attack losses approach £2m, with lambs particularly vulnerable during the peak lambing season.

New figures from NFU Mutual estimate that farm animals worth £1.95 million were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2025, marking a 10% increase on the previous year.

The warning comes as more people head into the countryside over the Easter holidays, a critical period for sheep farmers as newborn lambs are at their most at risk.

Survey findings revealed one in ten owners said their dog has no recall, while 44% said their pets return only “some” or “most of the time”.

Despite one in 20 admitting their dog had chased livestock, 72% said they were not taking steps to prevent it. The figures highlight ongoing concerns about control of dogs around livestock, particularly during busy holiday periods.

Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual rural affairs specialist, said the risks were often underestimated.

“The Easter holidays present a great opportunity to explore and appreciate the UK countryside, but people must remember that these iconic landscapes are working environments,” she said.

As a sheep farmer, she added, attacks during lambing can be “utterly heartbreaking” for those affected.

NFU Mutual warned that even without physical contact, dogs can cause serious harm, with chasing leading to exhaustion or lambs becoming separated from their mothers.

The insurer said many farmers in tourist areas “dread Bank Holidays”, when dogs are more likely to be let off leads with limited control.

The warning comes as new legislation aimed at tackling livestock worrying has come into force.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act, which came into force in March 2026, gives police enhanced powers to deal with dog attacks on farm animals in England and Wales.

Support for the law appears strong among dog owners, with 87% in Wales and 74% in England believing it will help reduce incidents.

Regional data shows the Midlands recorded the highest costs from livestock attacks at an estimated £438,000, followed by the South East at £330,000.

Wales also saw a significant rise, with costs increasing by 23% to £385,000.

NFU Mutual is urging those visiting the countryside to act responsibly, stressing that all dogs, regardless of breed or temperament, are capable of chasing or harming livestock.

Dog owners are advised to keep pets on leads near livestock, report attacks promptly and ensure dogs cannot escape and access livestock fields.