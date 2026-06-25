Livestock farmers urged to act as extreme heat threatens stock and forage

Livestock farmers are facing mounting welfare and forage pressures as extreme heat continues across parts of England and Wales, with records already broken during the June heatwave.

AHDB warned that the conditions are creating practical challenges for cattle, sheep and pig systems, with risks to feed intake, fertility, milk production and animal welfare.

The heatwave has brought severe temperatures across England and Wales, with forecasters warning of dangerous conditions and records already broken in parts of the UK.

High humidity and so-called tropical nights, when temperatures remain above 20C, are also increasing the risk of prolonged heat stress.

The levy organisation said the conditions underline the growing challenge climate change poses to livestock producers.

High temperatures can reduce feed intake, slow growth rates and affect fertility in cattle, sheep and pigs. Dairy cows can be particularly vulnerable, with heat stress linked to reduced milk yields and changes in milk quality, including protein and fat levels.

Dry conditions are also restricting grass growth, tightening forage supplies and forcing some farmers to use winter feed earlier than planned.

Signs of heat stress can often be seen in livestock behaviour. Animals may breathe more rapidly, gather around water sources, spend less time lying down and, in more severe cases, show signs of open-mouth breathing or distress.

Without intervention, heat stress can quickly become a serious welfare issue.

The current heatwave is particularly challenging because many animals are not getting relief overnight. Sustained high temperatures mean stress can build over consecutive days, compounding the impact on welfare, productivity and performance.

AHDB warned that the heatwave showed why livestock businesses increasingly need to plan for extreme weather as part of routine farm management, rather than treating it as a one-off emergency.

The Met Office has said heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense because of climate change, while AHDB warned that hotter, drier summers were already affecting productivity, animal welfare and farm resilience.

Farmers are being advised to ensure constant access to clean, cool water, with intake likely to rise significantly during hot weather. Water points should be checked regularly, and extra troughs may be needed to reduce competition and help animals stay hydrated.

Shade should also be provided wherever possible, either through natural shelter such as trees and hedges or by giving animals access to housing. For housed livestock, ventilation and airflow are key, with fans, water or sprinklers used where suitable to cool cattle and pigs.

Unnecessary handling, herding or movement should be avoided during the hottest parts of the day. Where livestock must be moved or handled, AHDB recommends doing so in the early morning or late evening.

Feeding times may also need to be adjusted, with later feeding helping to reduce heat stress linked to digestion and supporting animals that eat less during the day.

Overcrowding in pens or holding areas should be avoided, while walking distances should be kept to a minimum.

Farmers are also being encouraged to monitor stock closely and watch for early signs of stress, with vulnerable animals, including lambs, calves and those already unwell, prioritised.

The levy board said these immediate steps could make a significant difference in limiting the worst effects of severe heat.

Alongside short-term action, long-term resilience is becoming increasingly important.

AHDB has developed climate resilience on-farm action planners to help farmers move from awareness of climate risks to practical planning.

The planners are designed to help businesses assess key risks, identify system vulnerabilities and decide which actions should be prioritised. They cover short, medium and long-term adaptation, while complementing existing good practice in areas such as soil management, forage planning, infrastructure and livestock systems.

The current heatwave is being highlighted as a clear example of how climate change is already affecting livestock agriculture in the UK.

With extreme temperatures and inconsistent weather becoming more common, building resilience is expected to become increasingly important for livestock businesses.

AHDB said the combination of short-term heat management and longer-term climate planning would be essential as hotter, drier summers become a more regular challenge for livestock producers.