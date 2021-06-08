Livestock Information Service to launch in November

The Livestock Information Service, a new movement data recording system that could deliver big benefits for the sector, will be launched in November.

The LIS, which will be used for reporting sheep, goat and deer movements, will replace the current Animal Reporting and Movement Service (ARAMS).

It was set up by Livestock Information Limited to improve how animal traceability is managed in England and when moves occur between England, Wales, Scotland and NI.

The plan is to improve the ways that animal movements are reported, replacing the current systems used for reporting sheep, cattle and pig movements in several phases and, in the future, moving to a paperless process.

The first process and system to be replaced is for reporting sheep, goat and deer movements, which will happen in November 2021.

Later in 2022 and 2023 processes and systems for cattle and pig movements will be replaced, Livestock Information Limited said.

The new sheep service will be used by all keepers including farmers, markets and abattoirs.

Livestock Information is now planning to begin communications with the industry to explain how they can register for the new service.

"We are also working closely with providers of 3rd party software to ensure that their software is upgraded, tested and ready for the end of November," the firm said.

"If you currently report your livestock movements on paper only or through a farm software package, the new LIS will not feel very different to the current ARAMS service to begin with.

"This is deliberate – it’s vital that there is continuity between the old and new services, before any improvements and additional features can be added."

The company added: "Also, the law currently requires that all sheep movements are reported on paper, even if also done so electronically.

"Any proposed changes to the ways in which livestock movements are reported and recorded will be subject to the usual period of public consultation by Defra and changes to legislation after that."