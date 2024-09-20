Livestock mart trials sheep dipping service as scab 'a real issue'

With sheep scab reaching worrying levels in Scotland, one livestock market is trialling a sheep dipping service at its store and breeding sheep sales.

Buyers at Caledonian Marts in Stirling can opt in to have the sheep dipped before leaving the mart, and they are separated out as they leave the ring.

Since the mart started offering the dipping in July, it has gained popularity at each sale, and last week, 1,100 sheep were dipped.

Oliver Shearman, managing director of Caledonian Marts, said sheep scab was becoming 'a real issue' across the country.

"This is such a simple solution to help minimise it in the national flock," he said.

"Buyers have the confidence that they are taking home clean stock and it’s one less worry, but it’s also efficient.

“It saves the work when you get home of unloading into the field, then taking them out again to be dipped and the time and effort that involves.

"It’s also good for smaller enterprises that don’t have enough sheep to employ a dipper for a day on the farm.”

Sheep scab, caused by the parasitic mite Psoroptes ovis, is an acute form of allergic dermatitis and one of the most damaging health issues in the UK sheep sector.

It spreads rapidly and causes intense irritation, weight loss, reduced fertility and, in extreme cases, death if left untreated, all of which impacts both animal welfare and profitability.

Dipping is a one-off procedure that provides instant results by immediately eliminating mites and minimising transmission back into existing flocks.

Caledonian Marts subcontracts the dipping on sale dates and the charge is £1.20 per sheep, added to the purchase price.

Neil Wilson, executive director of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS), said marts had to do everything they could to support the industry to control sheep scab.

"Dipping is one of the most effective measures to control its spread, and it’s been great to see the growing uptake at Caledonian Marts," he added.

"I’d strongly encourage other marts to offer the same as it’s a simple but crucial line of defence.

"If marts and farmers work together on this, it will be a huge benefit to the industry."