Livestock parasite control guide receives major update

The newly edited chapters also encourage farmers to include parasite control in their herd health plans

Technical guidance which looks at effective parasite control for the livestock sector has been updated for the first time since 2014.

The new sections, covering round worms, lungworm, liver and rumen fluke and ectoparasites such as flies, lice and ticks, provide advice for farmers and their advisers.

The guide, written by the Control of Worms Sustainably in cattle group (COWS), was originally created more than 20 years ago and last revised in 2014.

Each updated chapter includes life cycles, clinical signs, high risk conditions, diagnosis, testing, treatment, control and quarantine.







One of the biggest changes to the content has been where resistance is concerned.

“We know a lot more about liver fluke resistance to products containing triclabendazole than we did five years ago,” said Professor Diana Williams, of the University of Liverpool.

“This is one of the areas where the up-dated chapters have changed most.

“Triclabendazole resistance has now been reported in cattle in the UK, so it is vital that the resistance status is established for each farm before a control programme is developed,” she said.

We are launching updated COWS chapters from the COWS Guide - last done in 2014! Thanks to Prof. Diana Williams & Eric Morgan and Dr John McGarry for all your help! All uploaded to https://t.co/6osbAVWxD6 pic.twitter.com/Cf7Jv4xtYZ — Cattle Parasites (@COWSworms) January 15, 2020

“A Faecal Egg Count Reduction Test (FECRT) can be used, especially where there are also sheep. If there is resistance, a plan using alternative products must be drawn up.”

The section on rumen fluke is also more comprehensive than when the original guidance was written.

Rumen fluke has been found increasingly in British cattle over the past five years, and DNA analysis has found the species involved is new to the UK.

Recent research suggest this species uses the same mud snail for its intermediate host as that used by liver fluke.

“We want farmers to take a strategic approach to parasite control,” said Professor Williams.

“Having a plan minimises the risk of infections and prevents ‘fire-brigade’ treatments when vets have to be called in to treat sick animals.”

The topics have been edited by vet Andrew Montgomery, working with researchers Professor Williams and Dr John McGarry from the University of Liverpool and Professor Eric Morgan of Queen’s University, Belfast.