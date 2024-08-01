Livestock rustlers steal 36 lambs from Staffordshire farm

The police are appealing for more information after livestock rustlers stole 36 lambs from a farm in Staffordshire.

The largescale theft happened on a farm located on Bridgnorth Road, Perton, anytime between 26 to 28 July.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called just before 1:30pm on 28 July to reports that the lambs had been taken.

“We’re encouraging anyone who may have information or CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time that can help with our investigation to get in touch,” the force said.

“You can call us on 101, quoting incident number 334 of July 28, or message us via Live Chat on our website.

“To make an anonymous report, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

It comes after South Yorkshire Police recently reported the theft of 126 sheep from farmland on Owday Lane in Worksop.

New figures by NFU Mutual show that livestock theft remained high in 2023, at an estimated cost of £2.7 million across the UK.

Last year also saw a spate of incidents where animals were butchered in fields.