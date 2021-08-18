Livestock rustlers steal 45 sheep from Cheshire farm

Livestock rustlers have stolen up to 45 sheep from a Cheshire farm as police issue an appeal to the public for more information.

Up to 45 sheep were stolen from a field in Northwich over the weekend (14 August), according to Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team.

The cost of the theft is over £8,000, not counting any of the costs and time involved in nurturing and breeding the lambs.

The team have encouraged the general public to report any suspicious activity around farms or livestock.

Cheshire Police Rural Crime team said: “The investigation is ongoing, with a number of lines of enquiry being completed along with checking of the surrounding area.

"We will continue to stop vehicles carrying livestock and we would ask the public to report any suspicious activities around your farms or livestock.

"We are especially keen to identify livestock wagons or trailers that appear unfamiliar.

"Livestock thefts of any sort are cruel, to the farmer that has taken time to raise their livestock, and to the animals which may be handled incorrectly."

Figures by NFU Mutual have revealed that animals worth an estimated £2.3m were stolen from UK farms in 2020, making it one of the most costliest crimes for farmers.

Overall, livestock rustling remains one of the most costly crimes for British farmers after vehicle and machinery theft.