Livestock rustlers steal dozens of in-lamb ewes

Police have issued an appeal for more information after livestock rustlers stole dozens of Mule cross Texel ewes from a farm in Powys.

Thirty-one sheep were stolen from enclosed farm fields near to the Llanfrynach village area, Brecon.

The theft happened anytime between 31 December to 10 January 2021, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

"Stolen 31 white faced Mule x Texel breeding ewes which should be pregnant, taken from enclosed farm fields, near to the Llanfrynach village area, Brecon.

"Seen anything? Any information, telephone 101," the force said on social media.

According to figures released today (25 January), farm animals worth an estimated £2.3m were stolen from UK farms in 2020, making it one of the most costliest crimes for farmers.

How do I prevent livestock rustling?

To deter livestock thieves, NFU Mutual advises farmers to:

• Ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up to date

• When possible graze livestock in fields away from roads

• Check stock regularly - and vary times of feeding/check ups

• Consider a high-tech marking system such as TecTracer which puts thousands of coded microdot markers into a sheep’s fleece

• Join a Farm or Rural Watch scheme to share information about rural crime in your area

• Ask neighbours to report any suspicious sightings to the police, or to give information 100% anonymously to the Rural Crime Hotline 0800 783 0137

• Dial 999 immediately if an incident is taking place - do not approach criminals