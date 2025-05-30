Livestock vaccine gaps under spotlight as survey seeks farmers' views

Farmers and vets are being urged to speak up on livestock vaccine shortages in a new nationwide survey aimed at tackling growing supply issues across the UK.

The Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture (RUMA) Alliance has launched the survey to better understand the scale and impact of the issue affecting the UK’s livestock sector.

Over the past few years, there have been growing reports of shortages or complete unavailability of key livestock vaccines.

These disruptions can have serious implications for animal health and welfare, including increased reliance on antibiotics to control diseases that would otherwise be preventable through vaccination.

Farmers, vets, and Suitably Qualified Persons (SQPs) are being urged to take part in the anonymous online survey, which will remain open until 27 June.

It seeks to gather detailed insights into the supply issues experienced across different farming sectors, as well as the short- and long-term consequences of disrupted vaccine access.

Respondents are asked to share specific experiences and observations to help build a clearer picture of the situation nationwide.

RUMA highlights that vaccine production is a complex and time-sensitive biological process, making the supply chain particularly vulnerable to disruption.

Factors such as batch failures, unexpected spikes in demand during disease outbreaks, product recalls, and challenges linked to Brexit and international supply logistics have all played a role in recent shortages.

RUMA chair Cat McLaughlin acknowledged the scale of the issue, saying: “Vaccine shortages and disruption to supply is not something that can be solved overnight.

“We know that delays in vaccinations can lead to an increased risk of disease outbreaks, and this can be a source of much worry for animal owners.

“We have listened to the concerns of our members and that’s why we are launching this survey – the insights from which will enable RUMA Agriculture to work directly with affected sectors."

The survey is now live and can be accessed via the RUMA Agriculture website.