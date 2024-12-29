Livestock welfare in focus as firework plea issued ahead of new year

The public are being urged to be mindful of the distress and potential danger caused to livestock and horses by new year firework displays.

In a survey of 250 horse owners and riders carried out for NFU Mutual, more than one in three people (34%) said their horses had been injured or killed after being spooked by fireworks.

Almost nine in ten said their horse was nervous during firework displays and just as many admitted to being worried about animal welfare during fireworks.

The unexpected noise and light during fireworks can also cause distress to cows and sheep, activating a 'flight' response which can often lead to injury - or even death.

Ans fireworks often cause chickens to huddle together in their panic, which may cause them to smother one another to death.

Hannah Binns, rural affairs specialist at NFU Mutual, said fireworks can be 'terrifying and dangerous' for livestock and horses.

"We're calling on everyone to consider the impact of their celebrations before they hold firework displays in the countryside this New Year's Eve.

"Talk to your neighbours and farmers and work out a way to celebrate which will not cause unnecessary distress to animals, whether that's helping put in place measures to soothe animals or moving firework displays altogether."

She added: "Riders and owners have a deep connection with their horses, and farmers care deeply about the welfare of animals they spend their lives caring for.

"So be mindful of the impact firework displays can have on animals and their owners."

When asked how they protect and soothe their horses during firework displays, 60% of respondents told NFU Mutual they keep horses in stables.

Nearly one-third of people said they keep horses in the field, highlighting the difficulty in knowing where and how to keep a horse safe.

Just under half of respondents make sure someone stays with their horse during firework displays.

And around half of people ask neighbours to warn them of displays, while just as many monitor and check for displays themselves.