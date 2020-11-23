Loose dog kills 16 sheep following 'appalling attack'

A loose dog has caused the death of sixteen sheep on a Sussex farm following an 'appalling attack' which has left the farmer 'distressed', police say.

Witnesses are being sought after a number of sheep were attacked and killed at a farm in Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill.

About 16 sheep have been left dead in the incident at Pegden House Farm which happened sometime between 1am and 4am on Friday 20 November.

Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team (RCT) suspect a large dog, possibly from the local area, jumped into the field and attacked the flock of sheep.

Sergeant Jon Attfield from the RCT said: “We want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident.

"This appalling attack has left the sheep owner with a reduced livelihood, which is particularly distressing during the pandemic, and we need the public’s help in bringing the culprit to justice.

"Sheep worrying and attacking a sheep is a crime and we take it very seriously in Sussex."

The force has urged the public to keep their dogs under control and on a lead while walking in rural areas and around livestock.

Sgt Attfield said: "So often in these incidents the owners are horrified by what their dogs have done, but they have to accept that even the most docile of pets can quickly turn into a killer given the opportunity.

"A farmer can legally shoot a dog that is chasing livestock and seek compensation from the person responsible for the animal, so please don't take the risk."

Anyone with information that can help the investigation have been asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 229 of 20/11.

Livestock worrying cost farmers £1.2 million in 2019, according to figures released by NFU Mutual earlier this year.