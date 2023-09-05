Loose dog kills four in-calf cows on farmland in North Wales

A loose dog has killed four in-calf dairy cows on farmland in North Wales, with the police urging anyone with information to come forward.

The incident happened between 23 August - 24 August in Anglesey, according to North Wales Police rural crime team.

The cows fell down a steep embankment after being chased by an escaped dog on farmland at Maenaddwyn, near Llanerchymedd.

The farmer will suffer significant financial loss following the event, the force said, as well as the emotional impact of finding his stock 'in such terrible circumstances'.

In a statement on social media, police said: "We are appealing for information after four cows have died following an incident in Anglesey.

"At some point between around 3pm on Wednesday, 23 August and 10am on Thursday, 24 August, it is suspected a loose dog has chased cows within a farmer’s field in Maenaddwyn, just outside Llannerchymedd.

"As a result, four cows have fallen down a steep embankment sustaining catastrophic injuries and have died.Sadly, these cows were also in calf.

"This incident will result in a significant financial loss to the farmer as well as the emotional impact of finding his stock in such terrible circumstances.

"If you have any information in relation to this incident or if you know that your dog had escaped during the time frame given and you believe they may have been responsible, please contact us on 101, or via the website, and quote reference number A135912."

It comes after a dog owner was recently convicted following a livestock attack in Wrexham that led to the death of 22 pregnant sheep and another 48 being injured.

David Hughes, 26, of Pen y Wern, Rhosllanerchrugog, was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.

According to the latest figures available by NFU Mutual, farm animals worth £1.8m were severely injured or killed by dogs last year a 50% increase.

The rural insurer said it was 'crucial' for the public to 'act responsibly' with dogs, particularly against the backdrop of this year’s lambing season.