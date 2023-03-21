Low pathogenic bird flu case confirmed in Dumfries and Galloway

Low pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in Dumfries and Galloway, with farmers and keepers urged to remain vigilant of further cases.

Avian influenza of the H7N3 strain was confirmed at a broiler breeding premises near Dumfries on Monday evening (20 March).

A 1 km restricted zone (RZ) was declared, which took effect from 8pm yesterday, the Scottish government said.

This means movement restrictions within the zone – for example, poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.

Prior to yesterday's outbreak, Scotland's most recent bird flu case was confirmed near Stirling on 15 February 2023.

The Scottish government said vigilance by bird keepers was 'important', and any suspicion of disease must be 'immediately reported' to the local APHA Field Services office.

Since late 2021, the UK and Europe has been experiencing one of the worst avian influenza outbreaks on record, with tens of millions of poultry culled.

There is currently a mandatory poultry housing order in place in across Britain.

All poultry keepers may soon have to officially register their birds as part of efforts to tackle the outbreak.