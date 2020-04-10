Luke Pollard retains role as shadow Defra Secretary

Plymouth MP Luke Pollard has returned to Labour's frontbench as the shadow environment secretary

Luke Pollard has retained his role as shadow Defra Secretary of State in new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet.

The MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport was appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Labour’s former shadow Defra Secretary of State, Sue Hayman, in 2017.

He then promoted to Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in 2018.

After Ms Hayman lost her seat at the December 2019 general election, Mr Pollard was promoted to the Shadow Secretary of State role.







NFU acting head of external affairs Rocky Lorusso said the union has developed a 'strong relationship' with Mr Pollard over the past few years.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with him now he has been reappointed in the role, particularly regarding the Agriculture and Environment Bills."

Sir Keir Starmer, who was elected new Labour leader on Saturday 4 April securing victory in the first round of polling with 56.2% of the vote, has completed his shadow Cabinet reshuffle.

There’s a return to frontline politics for former Labour leader Ed Miliband, who takes on the Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy role, while Emily Thornberry has been given the key Shadow International Trade position.

Other appointments include David Lammy (Shadow Justice Secretary), Lord Falconer (Shadow Attorney General) and John Healey (Shadow Defence Secretary).