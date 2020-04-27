M&S launches campaign to encourage support for British farmers

The retailer said it wanted to reinforce its commitment to sourcing from British farmers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues

Marks and Spencer has announced a series of measures to help its 10,000 farmer supplies as the coronavirus crisis continues to impact the industry.

The retailer is this week launching a six-week campaign that aims to put the efforts of British farmers and growers at the forefront for customers.

The initiative will highlight the company's commitment to sourcing meat, poultry, dairy and fruit, veg and horticulture from British farmers.

With travel restrictions in place, ‘farmer cam’ footage will be used on its website and social channels with interviews from food producers.







Re-edited versions of Fresh Market Update TV series following ITV’s 6.30pm news every Monday to Thursday will also be launched, which goes behind the scenes of farmer suppliers.

To address pressures facing the beef sector, the retailer is increasing promotions on products such as steaks to help drive increased volume for farmers.

In addition, it has launched a 100% British meat food box, which includes Aberdeen Angus beef burgers, beef casserole steak and rump steak.

Support for horticulture suppliers will also be made at a time when demand for flowers has fallen due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tulip supplier Poplar Farm Nurseries will help the supermarket chain launch an online delivery solution to help close the gap in demand.

Stuart Machin, managing director of M&S Food, explained that the retailer is doing their 'bit to support farmers' as the impacts of the virus are felt.

He said the new initiatives have been introduced "to tackle the problems the agricultural sector faces", and the campaign will "remind customers of the incredible food the nation’s farmers produce."

In response to the challenges facing farming, Marks and Spencer has also written to the government urging it to address industry challenges around milk volumes and the supply of labour.