Maize growers welcome emergency authorisation for three seed treatments

An emergency authorisation for three European seed treatments, crucial for the growing of forage maize, has been granted after industry lobbying.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has given the green light for Korit, Redigo M and Force, available for use as seed treatments on maize grown in 2024.

It follows the announcement over a month ago that the emergency authorisations had been granted by both the Scottish and Welsh governments.

HSE's move to allow usage in England follows sustained industry lobbying by groups such as the NFU, Maize Growers Association, Crop Protection Ltd and seed companies.

The union's vice president, David Exwood welcomed the announcement, adding that continued access to seed treatments was 'crucial' for maize growers.

He said the crop was 'imperative' to UK dairy and livestock industries, as well as for the production of renewable energy through anaerobic digestion.

"The granting of these emergency authorisations provides the confidence that the supply chain needs to invest in maize for next year," Mr Exwood said.

However, he added that it was a 'short-term solution' and called on Defra to "continue to work to seek a long-term solution that will provide maize growers with the tools they need in the years to come".

Defra confirmed in October that it had laid proposed secondary legislation that is expected to complete its passage through parliament in December.

The secondary legislation provides a medium-term solution to access to EU-treated seed.

The legislation will provide access to treated seed through to 1 July 2027, a three-and-a-half-year extension to the original cut-off date.

This is as long as products remain authorised in at least one EU or EEA (European Economic Area) member state.