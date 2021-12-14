Major meat and dairy ad campaign returns in the new year

An advertisement campaign encouraging the public to add British-produced meat and dairy to their diets will return to TV screens once again.

AHDB’s successful We Eat Balanced campaign highlights the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet.

The 2022 campaign will kick-start in the new year on 4 January, featuring Nancy, an inquisitive little girl, along with her grandad.

The advert focuses on the goodness within British red meat and dairy, particularly as a natural source of vitamin B12.

AHDB has also worked with farmers as part of the campaign, highlighting how they produce meat and dairy to some of the most sustainable standards in the world.

We Eat Balanced was first launched in January, and it represented a first for the meat and dairy industry as it was delivered in partnership from across the pork, beef, lamb and dairy sectors.

Results showed that post campaign, 7% more consumers in the target audience felt red meat and dairy could form part of a healthy, balanced diet.

AHDB's director of marketing, Liam Byrne said: “Our farmers have a great story to tell but have struggled in the past to get them in front of consumers.

"This has led the way for more misinformation and false truths, exacerbated in recent times with the growth of social media."

He said the campaign sought to reconnect consumers with their food by demonstrating to them British farming's high animal welfare and environmental standards.

“In addition, meat and dairy both contain vitamin B12, an essential nutrient not naturally present in foods of plant origin, so adding a little meat or dairy to your vegetables will boost the number of vitamins in your meal.”

The campaign's return comes as the UK's advertisement watchdog recently rejected complaints by numerous vegan groups that the adverts were misleading the public.

The Vegan Society had issued a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in February, saying the commercials 'sent the wrong message' to those 'considering a plant-based diet'.

In particular, the society, along with other plant-based organisations, said the campaign's message that only meat and dairy contained vitamin B12 had 'presented a false narrative'.

But in a ruling made in August, the ASA rejected the complaint, pointing to the government's own guidance on healthy eating and balanced diets, which includes meat and dairy.

Christine Watts responded by saying the AHDB were 'delighted' with the ruling and were 'grateful for the careful consideration they gave to all the points which were raised'.

“For British farming this is an important day as we can continue to communicate the benefits around consuming red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

"We work hard to ensure our campaigns are robust and evidence-based," she said.