Major new cereal fungicide granted authorisation in Britain

An eagerly awaited fungicide product that has delivered substantial yield gains in wheat and barley trials has received authorisation for use in Britain.

Agrochemical firm Syngenta has received the official decision by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for the approval of the active substance pydiflumetofen.

HSE has also authorised the product MIRAVIS® Plus, which contains pydiflumetofen, for use on crops including winter and spring wheat and barley.

MIRAVIS® Plus contains an SDHI known as pydiflumetofen and will be available to the market in a co-pack with the triazole fungicide, prothioconazole.

Trials have shown it is extremely effective against the important diseases of Septoria tritici in wheat, and net blotch and Ramularia in barley.

More detail on the fungicide will be provided at an upcoming launch, Syngenta said.

The firm's cereal fungicide portfolio manager, Lizzie Carr-Archer said: "It has also been shown to provide robust potency against Rhynchosporium in barley, and significant reductions in Fusarium head blight in wheat and in DON mycotoxin.

"In the UK alone, it has been tested in over 500 trials, with a visible increase in green leaf area retention and significant yield improvement results, including yield increases in barley even in the absence of disease.

"This extensive testing and track record should give added confidence to British growers and advisors looking to use MIRAVIS® Plus in the 2024 fungicide season.”