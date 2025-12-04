Major shake-up for LAMMA as three leading agri events join forces for 2026

LAMMA 2026 is set to break records as the UK’s largest-ever showcase of farming innovation, promising an unprecedented display of machinery, technology and ideas at the NEC this January.

January's event marks a milestone moment as LAMMA joins forces with CropTec and Low Carbon Agriculture, creating a single powerhouse event designed to give visitors a complete picture of the technologies and practices shaping the future of food and farming.

The co-location will allow farmers to move seamlessly between the UK’s largest machinery exhibition, the nation’s leading arable knowledge hub and the only dedicated climate-focused agriculture show.

As one of the country’s largest agricultural events, LAMMA also delivers a significant economic boost to the wider farming supply chain and UK manufacturing sector.

Event director Philippa Christer said the combined format is intended to maximise value while reducing time away from the farm. She explained that the aim of uniting the shows is to give farmers direct access to innovations, insights and expertise across machinery, arable development and carbon-reducing practice in one efficient visit.

“Farmers are navigating an extraordinary amount of change,” she said, adding that LAMMA 2026 provides a space to step back, explore new developments and gather practical guidance.

“By having machinery, technical developments and expert guidance under one roof, we’re giving visitors the chance to compare options, ask questions and come away with ideas that genuinely help their businesses.”

Across two days, theatres will host a full programme of talks covering emerging technology, market trends and new approaches to farming. CropTec will bring its respected arable expertise, while Low Carbon Agriculture will highlight sustainability and energy solutions increasingly shaping on-farm decisions. LAMMA’s Demo Arena will return with live demonstrations and opportunities to speak with engineers and product specialists.

The machinery offering will remain extensive but more streamlined than before. JCB will showcase the award-winning Fastrac 6000 Series alongside its latest Loadall telescopic handlers and a range of handling equipment.

JCB Agriculture Managing Director John Smith said LAMMA was the ideal venue for demonstrating the breadth of the brand’s machinery, noting that the timing and format support productive, face-to-face conversations with customers.

Fendt will present new models from its 500, 700, 800 and 1000 Series tractors, together with the latest Rotana baler and updated IDEAL combine. KUHN will bring its newest sprayer, cultivator and mower technology, while Case IH will debut the Optum 440 in the UK alongside updated Puma and Farmall M models. New Holland will display the T7 Standard Wheelbase, T7 XD, W170D+ wheel loader and the next-generation T5S.

More than 700 exhibitors are expected across the combined event, representing every major UK farming sector.