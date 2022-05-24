Major sheep sector event to return this year with genetics theme

A major sheep sector event will return this year for its first face-to-face conference since the pandemic started, with this year's theme centred on genetics.

Following two years of restrictions which led to 2021’s online format, the Sheep Breeders Round Table (SBRT) will make a full return in November.

SBRT is an industry initiative, with collaboration from levy boards AHDB Beef & Lamb, Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and AgriSearch combined with support from the National Sheep Association (NSA).

The conference is a platform for showcasing how the sector can become more resilient, making UK sheep producers the best in the world.

The event usually attracts a large audience of farmers and breeders, combined with academic researchers and specialist vets sharing their thoughts and ideas.

This year’s theme will be ‘UK sheep genetics delivering for the nation’, and the event takes place from Friday 11 - Sunday 13 November.

Phil Bicknell, head of business development at the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock (CIEL), which is sponsoring the event, said sheep genetics was important.

“Ideas and innovation happen best when people come together and CIEL is pleased to support SBRT's conference after the event’s enforced break.

"Genetics is fundamental and we know that improved genetics deliver, whether that's around enhancing product quality, growing productivity or meeting net zero ambitions.

"We also know it can be a long-term investment – action now helps underpin continual improvement in the years and decades ahead.”

Who is speaking at the event?

Key speakers and topics include:

• Phil Bicknell, CIEL, sharing the latest evidence and insight on net zero and livestock

• Tim Byrne, AbacusBio specialising in genetics to solve the climate crisis

• Daniel Brown, LambPlan, Australia specialising in meat eating quality

• Stuart Ashworth, former QMS provides a financial outlook for lamb markets

• Canadian Sheep Federation to provide an insight to genetic influences underlying meat quality

• Ian McDougall MRCVS and his insight to the promotion of breeding techniques to make genetic advances within breeding programmes

• Pen Rashbass FAnGR discussing benefits of traditional selection methods

• Janet Roden, geneticist discussing the impact of research projects and how they can be implemented for different benefits

• Ben Strugnell & Fiona Lovatt discussing the impact of disease amongst pedigree breeds

• Matt Harding – Sheep Innovator of the Year 2021 shares his insight for the next ten years

The conference takes place between Friday 11 - Sunday 13 November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel at East Midlands Airport.