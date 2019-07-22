Major tomato virus hits UK crop for first time

Tomato brown rugose fruit virus has the potential to spread rapidly by plant handling and cutting and also via bumblebees during pollination

Growers are urged to remain vigilant of a major virus which affects the tomato crop following a UK-first sighting of its symptoms.

Confirmed by laboratory testing, an outbreak of Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV) has been reported.

The affected farm has taken the appropriate steps to eradicate the virus and has destroyed their crop.

The virus results in unmarketable fruit and can affect up to 100 percent of stock, which could have a substantial economic impact for UK growers.







Dr. Nikki Harrison, AHDB scientist, said: “We are advising the industry to review their production protocols, particularly regarding imports of seed and plants, and crop hygiene.

“Growers need to be vigilant and look out for symptoms and act promptly if they suspect infection.”

Symptoms to look out for include mosaic staining of the leaves, discoloured fruit with yellow spots, deformation of fruits.

Dr Phil Morley, Technical Officer for the Tomato Growers’ Association (TGA), added: “By reviewing the experience of growers elsewhere in the world who are managing the virus, gathering available information from experts we have been able to act quickly and inform growers.

“There is much we can do collectively to control any spread and to limit the impact for our industry at a key time of year for British tomatoes.”

The home production market value of UK tomatoes was £104.9m in 2017.