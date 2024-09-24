Man charged after hitting cow while under influence of alcohol

A man has been charged after he collided with a cow while driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, police have said.

Phelim O’Hara, a 26-year-old man from Totton, Hampshire, is now on bail and will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 12 November.

The charge follows reports of a collision between a vehicle and cow on Roger Penny Way, near Telegraph Hill, shortly before 9pm on 16 September.

It is not known what condition the animal is in following the incident.

"A 26-year-old man from Totton has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit," said New Forest Heart Police.

Figures show that the cost of rural crime cost the UK nearly £53 million last year, an increase of £2 million.