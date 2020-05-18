Man dies after collision with tractor in Leicestershire

An appeal has now been made to anyone who may have witnessed the collision

A man has died following a road collision with a tractor and a motorcycle in Leicestershire, police have said.

The incident happened shortly after 12pm on Saturday 16 May on the A444 Church Street, in Twycross.

Leicestershire Police confirmed that the collision involved a blue tractor pulling an orange trailer and a black Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.







The tractor driver was not injured in the incident.

An appeal has now been made to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist or tractor beforehand to get in touch on 101.

Detective Constable John Borlase said: "The tractor and the motorcyclist, who was travelling with two other riders, were all travelling towards Twycross at the time of the collision.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage relating to the collision is asked to make contact with the police.”

It comes just days after a mother and her young daughter were killed in a crash involving a tractor and a quad bike in County Antrim.