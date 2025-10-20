Man jailed for two years after stealing elderly farmer's quad bike

A thief who stole a quad bike from a farmer in her 70s — leaving her struggling to manage daily tasks — has been jailed for two years.

Shaun Christopher Lloyd, 39, of Rhyl, Denbighshire, broke into a farm shed in Rhuddlan and took a Suzuki King Quad 400 belonging to a woman in her 70s.

The farmer, who relied heavily on the vehicle to carry out her daily tasks, was left struggling without it.

The burglary happened in the early hours of 26 April last year. The victim was woken by her dog barking and, on going outside to investigate, found the farm gate lock had been cut and her quad missing.

Officers from North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team launched an investigation, which quickly uncovered evidence linking Lloyd to the theft.

CCTV captured the stolen vehicle being ridden along the Coast Road, while phone data placed Lloyd at the scene.

(Photo: NWP)

A photograph of the quad, taken shortly after it was stolen, was also found on his phone, along with a message in which he discussed riding it from Rhuddlan.

Lloyd admitted burglary and was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on 14 October. Alongside the two-year jail term, he was ordered to pay the victim £187.

Investigating officer PC Michelle Allsup said the crime had left a lasting impact. “Not only was the victim in this case emotionally and financially affected, but she was also dependent on the stolen quad bike to complete daily tasks around the farm. Working without it was a real physical struggle for her.”

She added: “The Rural Crime Team understands the significant impact rural crime has on victims, and we are committed to pursuing and targeting perpetrators.

"Lloyd’s sentence reflects the seriousness of the offence, and the often-underestimated impact rural crime has on its victims.”

Rural crime remains a growing problem nationwide, costing the UK farming community £44.1 million in 2024, with quad bikes and other farm vehicles among the most frequently stolen items.