Man ordered to pay farmer after crop damage

A man has been ordered to pay £350 to a farmer after he caused damage to crops by driving a 4x4 off-road.

The 24-year-old man was arrested by police on Friday 10 July after he caused damage to a farm in Bardfield Sailing, Essex.

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on a field off Long Green Lane.

Essex Police arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage and drug driving.







The force's Rural Engagement Team (RET) ordered the man to pay for the damage caused.

A community resolution was agreed between RET and the farmer, and the man was ordered to pay £350.

PC Matt Harkness, of Essex Police’s RET said: “We received reports that a 4x4 was driving off road and had caused damage to farmer’s crops.

“The matter of criminal damage was resolved through a community resolution, with agreement and support from the owner of the land.

“This demonstrates how we use a wide range of powers to catch criminals and we will always keep the victim at the centre of what we do.”

It comes as NFU Mutual figures show that rural crime cost the UK £54m in 2019, an increase of almost 9 percent on the previous year.