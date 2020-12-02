Man suffers 'serious injuries' after on-farm explosion

A farm worker had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering serious head injuries following an explosion on a farm in Cornwall.

The incident happened at a farm in Porthcurno, west Cornwall, on Tuesday morning (1 December).

A man suffered serious head injuries after an 'object combusted', Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, was called to the scene of the incident.

Police officers are now investigating and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been notified.

"Police were informed at around 10.30am this morning of an incident at a farm near Porthcurno," the force said.

"A worker was taken to hospital in via air ambulance with head serious injuries after what appears to have been the result of an object combusting.

"Enquiries are being conducted into the circumstances of the incident. The Health and Safety Executive is being informed."

HSE figures show that over the past year, a total of 21 people were killed in agriculture, consisting of 20 workers and 1 member of the public.

Agriculture still has the highest rate of fatal injury - 18 times higher than the all-industry rate, accounting for around 20% of worker fatalities.