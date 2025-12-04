Mass cull of 400,000 sheep and goats as pox outbreak sweeps Greece

Greek farmers are facing a worsening crisis as a severe outbreak of sheep and goat pox forces the culling of more than 400,000 animals, placing major pressure on the country’s dairy and livestock sectors and raising concerns for future feta production.

The capripoxvirus outbreak, first detected in northern Greece in August 2024, has spread rapidly across key regions including Thessaly, Larissa, Xanthi, Serres, Evros, Rodopi, Achaia and Magnesia.

More than 1,700 cases had been confirmed by mid-November. Under national veterinary rules, a single detected case results in the entire flock being culled, contributing to around 417,000 sheep and goats — roughly 4–5% of the national herd — being destroyed.

Sheep and goat pox is a highly contagious viral disease affecting only animals. It presents with fever, skin lesions and respiratory distress, and spreads easily through close contact, biting insects and contaminated equipment. The virus can survive for long periods in the environment, which increases the risk of silent transmission before symptoms appear.

Because of its ability to move quickly within and between flocks, immediate culling of all animals on affected holdings is standard practice in many countries, including Greece. Although the disease poses no risk to humans, outbreaks of this scale can have severe economic consequences for rural communities.

Although the UK has never recorded a modern outbreak of sheep or goat pox, the disease remains classed as an exotic notifiable threat. The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) maintains contingency plans, and a UK incursion could trigger rapid culling, movement restrictions and other control measures.

Government risk assessments published in 2025 put the chance of introduction at 'medium' — albeit with considerable uncertainty — with most pathways considered low-risk but personal imports singled out as the highest threat

Authorities in Greece have introduced movement restrictions, disinfection points and enhanced veterinary inspections across affected areas, and have warned that a full lockdown on the movement of sheep and goats may be required if the outbreak continues to escalate.

The impact is already being felt in the dairy sector, with shrinking supplies of sheep’s milk raising concerns for Greece’s €785m feta industry, which relies on sheep’s milk for at least 70% of production. Greece exported €90m worth of feta to the UK last year, and processors warn that shortages and higher prices are likely if the outbreak is not contained.

Farmers say compensation of up to €220 per culled animal does not reflect the true scale of their losses, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises that depend heavily on flock numbers for future income.

Some have criticised delays in disease-control measures during the early stages of the outbreak. Authorities have made arrests over illegal transport of animals into disease-free areas, while unreported carcass disposal has hindered containment efforts.

The Greek government has announced additional control measures and says compensation and feed support payments are being issued. However, with the outbreak still expanding, Greece’s livestock and dairy sectors face a challenging winter and a lengthy recovery.