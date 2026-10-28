Massive 800MW solar farm approved despite farmland concerns

More than 4,300 acres of countryside are included in plans for the new solar development near Newark

A massive 800MW solar development covering more than 4,300 acres of Nottinghamshire countryside has been approved by the government, despite objections over the loss of productive farmland and its impact on nearby villages.

The Great North Road Solar and Biodiversity Park, planned north-west of Newark, was granted development consent on Tuesday 27 October following a lengthy planning examination.

The project, developed by Elements Green, will include extensive solar panel installations, battery storage facilities and infrastructure connecting the site to the National Grid.

Covering approximately 1,765 hectares, equivalent to around 4,360 acres, the scheme is among the largest solar developments to receive government approval in Britain.

Around 1,025 hectares, or 2,530 acres, are allocated for solar development, with the remaining land designated for environmental improvements, underground cabling and construction access.

However, the approval has prompted concerns about the future of agricultural land and the increasing number of large-scale renewable energy projects being built across the countryside.

Newark and Sherwood District Council previously warned that the proposals would result in the loss of high-quality agricultural land, alongside significant changes to the surrounding rural landscape.

The authority acknowledged the need for renewable energy but identified adverse visual effects and changes to the character of nearby communities.

The development will extend across countryside surrounding villages including Caunton and Ossington, covering an area approximately six miles from north to south.

Local opposition has been substantial, with a consultation carried out in early 2024 finding that 54% of respondents opposed the proposals.

Only 16% supported the plans at that stage, while other respondents wanted changes to the development.

Concerns raised during the consultation included the visual impact of extensive solar installations, their effect on the countryside and the potential consequences for agricultural land.

Newark MP Robert Jenrick criticised the government's decision, saying he was "appalled and devastated" by the approval.

He also raised concerns about the scale of the development and its long-term impact on the local landscape.

"Good farmland ruined," he said in response to the announcement.

The controversy reflects wider concerns over the increasing use of agricultural land for large-scale solar developments at a time when British farming faces pressure to maintain domestic food production.

Although the project covers more than 4,300 acres, not all of that land will be occupied by solar panels.

The developer says substantial areas will instead be used for biodiversity improvements, landscaping and associated infrastructure.

Nevertheless, the proposals will change how large areas of countryside are used during the development's anticipated 40-year operational life.

Despite the objections, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero granted development consent following a six-month examination by the Planning Inspectorate.

The decision was made by Baroness Margaret Curran under the legal authority of the Energy Secretary.

The Planning Inspectorate said its examining authority had "listened and gave full consideration to all local views" before submitting its recommendation to ministers.

Because the development is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, the final decision rested with central government rather than the local district council.

Elements Green argues that the solar park will make a substantial contribution to Britain's renewable electricity supply.

The company estimates that the scheme could generate enough electricity to meet the annual needs of approximately 400,000 homes.

Its planned maximum generating capacity is 800 megawatts, with battery storage allowing electricity to be retained and released when required.

The developer says the location was partly chosen because of available grid capacity at the existing Staythorpe substation, following the closure of former fossil fuel power stations.

Alongside electricity generation, the project includes extensive environmental and biodiversity proposals.

These involve planting approximately 64,500 trees, creating more than 50 kilometres of species-rich hedgerows and establishing over 800 acres of dedicated biodiversity areas outside the solar installations.

Plans also include 28 new recreational routes, comprising footpaths and bridleways extending for approximately 35 kilometres.

Elements Green has proposed a community benefit fund worth around £1 million annually to support local initiatives.

However, questions have previously been raised about whether those payments can be enforced through the planning process.

The developer says the solar park will operate for approximately 40 years, after which the equipment would be removed and the land restored to its previous use.

That means the entire development area should not be treated as permanently lost to agriculture, although substantial areas would be affected by the change in land use during the scheme's operation.

The planning application was originally submitted in June 2025, with the examining authority delivering its recommendations to ministers in July 2026.

Construction has not yet begun, although the developer previously indicated that work could start in 2027.

The approval comes amid continuing debate over the expansion of solar energy on agricultural land and how Britain balances renewable electricity generation with the protection of its domestic food-producing capacity.

For communities surrounding Newark, the decision marks a major change in the future use of their countryside, with the development now cleared to proceed despite years of local objections.