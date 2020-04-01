Matchmaking service to help link UK shearers with farmers

Due to coronavirus it seems unlikely that the sheep sector will be able to bring in overseas shearers for the 2020 season

A new shearing database to link up UK shearers with farmers and contractors has launched as the sheep sector looks to a difficult season.

The Covid-19 crisis is making it increasingly unlikely that the usual influx of highly-skilled overseas shearers will be able to travel to the UK.

It is estimated overseas shearers usually shear about 20 percent of the UK flock, leaving a huge hole in resource this season.

However, industry organisations are working together to try and ensure that shearing can go ahead using only British shearers.







To safeguard the health and welfare of the sheep flock, shearing is carried out at certain times of the year to minimise the risk of heat stress and fly strike.

The National Association of Agricultural Contractor (NAAC) is hosting a matchmaking register online to bring together shearing contractors - who are potentially missing whole teams of overseas shearers - with UK shearers to try and get the season completed.

Shearers are now encouraged to come forward and register. The organisations are also encouraging farmers to get in touch with their usual contractor to organise their shearing.

Jill Hewitt, NAAC Chief Executive, said shearing contractors have a 'dual role' in the Covid-19 crisis to keep shearers and customers safe, whilst supporting and providing a vital operation for sheep farmers.

"It is likely to be a more difficult, possibly extended season, and with Covid-19 restrictions in place, we will need more pre-planning on farms but we can do this if we all work together," she said.

Wyn Evans, NFU Cymru Livestock Board chairman, backed the proposal, adding: "We need to get the job done but, for everyone’s protection in these unprecedented times, plans in working practices will be needed by farmers and shearers working together to ensure the safest possible outcome."