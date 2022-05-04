Meadow Food increases June milk price to new record level

Meadow Foods has announced that it will be increasing its milk price to another new record level, starting from 1 June 2022.

The Chester-based firm will raise its standard litre milk price by 1.25p per litre rise to 42.25ppl, or 42.875ppl for the equivalent manufacturing litre.

This is Meadow Foods sixth consecutive monthly rise, making it a new record level for the company.

Jim Bebb, supply chain director at Meadow Foods said: “This offer aims to further support our producers as we are aware of the ongoing inflationary cost pressures they face on farm, alongside the cost of living challenges.

“This increase as been made possible by the continued positivity in the market and because of the improved prices we have been able to achieve for our quality dairy ingredients.

"This latest move shows positive intent from Meadow Foods and means we have increased our milk price by 9.25ppl this year alone.

"We remain committed to passing back any further increases as soon as we are able and to supporting our producers.”

Elsewhere, First Milk recently announced a further 2p per litre increase to its member milk price for next month.

And dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see a milk price increase from June.