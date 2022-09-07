Meadow Foods raises October milk price by 1p per litre

Meadow Foods will be increasing its milk price by 1p per litre from 1 October 2022 as producers face 'considerable cost of production difficulties'.

The announcement by the Chester-based firm means that all producers will see their standard litre milk price rise to 48p per litre.

The new rate for the equivalent manufacturing litre will be 48.625 pence per litre, commencing from the start of next month.

This means the business has increased its milk price by 18 pence this year alone.

Jim Bebb, supply chain director at Meadow Foods said: “We are pleased to pass back a further increase to our producers following continued price improvements in the market.

"As always, we continue to monitor the market and milk volumes closely, to ensure we deliver a competitive and sustainable milk price in the long term.”

It comes after Muller announced a milk price increase of 1p per litre from October, to 48p per litre.

Rob Hutchison, chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the processor was 'doing everything' to support farmers amid high inflation.

"In the coming months we will continue to closely monitor the various factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies."

First Milk has also announced that its milk price will increase by 0.75p per litre from 1 October.

This will take its milk price on a manufacturing standard litre to 49.39p per litre, including the member premium.