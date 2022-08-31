Muller raises October milk price by 1ppl

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a milk price increase of 1p per litre from October.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 48p per litre from 1 October 2022.

Rob Hutchison, chief executive officer at Müller Milk & Ingredients, said the processor was 'doing everything' to support farmers amid high inflation.

"In the coming months we will continue to closely monitor the various factors which influence farm gate milk price, including farm supplies," he added.

It comes after Meadow Foods announced it will be increasing its milk price by 1p per litre from 1 September, while First Milk will increase prices by 2.14ppl.

And Arla's milk price for September will remain unchanged at 50.35p per litre, the co-operative confirmed.