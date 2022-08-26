Arla's milk price for September to remain unchanged

Arla's milk price for September will remain unchanged at 50.35p per litre, the co-operative has today confirmed.

The Arla on-account price for organic milk will also remain the same, at 56.01p per litre.

Arla Foods amba board director, Arthur Fearnall said the outlook was "stable albeit with a certain level of uncertainty.”

“While global commodity prices have weakened over the last month, our farmgate milk price for both conventional and organic milk will hold for this month as EU prices continue to remain at a high-level.

"Across Europe, we are facing a sustained decline in the overall supply of milk, however there is some stabilisation in intake levels in certain EU areas."

It comes after Meadow Foods announced it will be increasing its milk price by 1p per litre from 1 September, while First Milk will increase prices by 2.14ppl.

Dairy farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will see a price rise, of 1p per litre.