Meat and dairy ad campaign returns following success

An industry campaign which encourages the British public to include red meat and dairy as part of a healthy balanced diet has returned for a second time.

AHDB's 'We Eat Balanced' consumer marketing campaign returns today (7 September) to highlight the positive role meat and dairy can play in a sustainable diet.

As well as social media, ads will feature on supermarket shelves, along with online advertising on the Mail Online website and full-page adverts in the Guardian.

The campaign was first launched in January, and it represented a first for the meat and dairy industry as it was delivered in partnership from across the pork, beef, lamb and dairy sectors.

Results showed that post campaign, 7% more consumers in the target audience felt red meat and dairy could form part of a healthy, balanced diet.

Returning for a second time in September, the public will again see short videos from livestock farmers telling the story of British farming and food production.

The campaign's key message is that beef, pork, lamb, and milk contain vitamin B12, an essential nutrient not naturally present in a vegan diet.

Advertisements will also highlight the fact that red meat and dairy produced in Britain is amongst the most sustainable in the world.

Farmers will also share their own stories on social media, with a range of assets available to download to help them promote the inclusion of red meat and dairy in diets.

AHDB’s chief marketing officer, Christine Watts said: "Our farmers operate to some of the highest standards in the world.

"This campaign aims to balance the negative commentary around farming as well as the importance of eating red meat and dairy as part of a balanced and healthy diet."

The campaign's return comes as the UK's advertisement watchdog recently rejected complaints by numerous vegan groups that the adverts were misleading the public.

The Vegan Society had issued a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in February, saying the commercials 'sent the wrong message' to those 'considering a plant-based diet'.

In particular, the society, along with other plant-based organisations, said the campaign's message that only meat and dairy contained vitamin B12 had 'presented a false narrative'.

But in a ruling made in August, the ASA rejected the complaint, pointing to the government's own guidance on healthy eating and balanced diets, which includes meat and dairy.

Christine Watts responded by saying the AHDB were 'delighted' with the ruling and were 'grateful for the careful consideration they gave to all the points which were raised'.

“For British farming this is an important day as we can continue to communicate the benefits around consuming red meat and dairy as part of a balanced diet.

"We work hard to ensure our campaigns are robust and evidence-based," she said.