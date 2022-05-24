Meat and dairy sales boost anticipated for Platinum Jubilee

Retail analysts have predicted a boost for the meat and dairy sectors as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee gets underway next week.

Meat and dairy did 'exceptionally well' ten years ago for the Diamond Jubilee, according to the AHDB, which is predicting a sales uplift for next week's celebrations.

In particular, burgers and grills look set to steal the party ‘crown’. For the Diamond Jubilee, sales soared by more than 13% in the run up to the celebrations in 2012.

The public are also expected to buy more pork pies – which for the Diamond Jubilee were up almost 8% year-on-year – with sausage roll sales up 6%.

In 2012, shoppers spent an additional £202m on food and drink in the week leading up to the celebrations, with the country seeing more BBQs, picnics and afternoon tea occasions.

However, analysts at the AHDB warn that the current economic crisis could impact the size and spend of celebrations next week during the Platinum Jubilee.

AHDB senior retail insight manager, Kim Heath said: “With the UK preparing for street parties and family celebrations, we expect to see a rise in sales of party foods with burgers, pork pies and sausage rolls among the favourites.

“When we look at the spend ten years ago for the Diamond Jubilee, we see that meat products did exceptionally well – so we can expect to see an uplift next week.

"But while the Platinum Jubilee is a bigger celebration, it is important to keep in mind that the current cost of living crisis, and of course the weather, could impact how much families are able to spend.”

Dairy could also see an uplift next week, with cheese sales rising over 9% for the 2012 celebrations compared to the previous year. Cream also saw value growth of 5.4%.

Ms Heath said the sector should seek to capitalise on the Platinum Jubilee to make the most of the historic celebration.

“We know that seasonal celebrations and events represent important and lucrative times of the year for the retail and foodservice sectors.

“With many people struggling financially, retailers would benefit from ensuring they provide simple solutions and value for money, so that more people across the UK can afford to host their own celebrations.”

The AHDB recently announced a new industry campaign with an aim to encourage the public to buy more meat for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The ‘Royal up your BBQ’ campaign aims to tempt consumers to buy pork, lamb and beef as the nation marks the Queen's 70-year reign.