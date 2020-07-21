Medina Dairy increases September milk price

Medina Dairy will increase its milk price by 1ppl from September

Farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see a one pence per litre increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from 1 September.

The increase will mean the firm's average standard litre price for September will be 25.75 pence per litre, back to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Medina Dairy is a major supplier of fresh milk, dairy and bakery products to the retail and foodservice sectors.

The processor was one of the hardest hit by the impact caused by the UK's coronavirus lockdown period.







It supplies thousands of hotels, pubs, restaurants and coffee shops both directly and through a range of wholesale customers.

The processor also supplies dairy to 150 hospitals and 110 care homes as well as some 7,000 local convenience stores.

Because of the lockdown's impact on the foodservice sector, Medina Dairy announced in April a two pence per litre reduction in its standard litre price.

The firm, which sources from 156 dairy farmers, said the impact of the coronavirus had hit 'business and in particular revenues'.