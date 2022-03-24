Medina Dairy to increase May milk price by 2ppl

Farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see a 2 pence per litre increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from May.

The increase will mean its average standard litre price for May will be 39.8 pence per litre, Medina Dairy said.

Sourcing from over 150 farmers, Media is a major supplier of fresh milk and dairy products to the retail and foodservice sectors.

The processor also supplies dairy to 150 hospitals and 110 care homes as well as some 7,000 local convenience stores.

It was one of the hardest hit by the impact caused by the UK's coronavirus lockdown period.

The news follows dairy processor First Milk announcing a 1p per litre increase to its milk price from 1 May.