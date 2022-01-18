Medina Dairy to raise February milk price by 3ppl

Farmers who supply Medina Dairy will see another 3 pence per litre increase in the processor's standard litre price starting from February.

The increase will mean its average standard litre price for February will be 35.8 pence per litre, Medina Dairy said.

The dairy processor had already boosted its milk price by 3 pence per litre in the new year.

Medina, which sources from 157 farmers, is a major supplier of fresh milk and dairy products to the retail and foodservice sectors.

The processor also supplies dairy to 150 hospitals and 110 care homes as well as some 7,000 local convenience stores.

It was one of the hardest hit by the impact caused by the UK's coronavirus lockdown period.

The news follows dairy processor Meadow Foods announcing a milk price increase of one pence per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from 1 February.