Men hospitalised after 'agricultural incident' at Welshpool Mart

Two emergency ambulances and Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of the incident

Two men have been hospitalised after an 'agricultural incident' at Welshpool Livestock Market earlier this week.

The incident involved a cow entering the public area of the mart, according to local newspaper Powys County Times.

The Air Ambulance and Ambulance Service attended the livestock market, located at Buttington Cross, Welshpool, on Monday (13 January).

It is understood the two men were injured by the loose heifer. They were treated by medics at the scene and later taken to hospital.







A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Monday (13 January) at approximately 09.24 to reports of two patients needing medical attention at Welshpool Livestock Market, Welshpool.

“We responded with two emergency ambulances and the crew were supported by Wales Air Ambulance. Two patients were taken by road to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Workplace safety regulator the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it is aware of the incident.

Accidents and incidents involving livestock at markets are not unheard of.

In November 2018, a farmer was seriously injured after a bull landed on him at a livestock mart in Aberdeenshire.

And in June that year, an 80-year-old farmer from Northern Ireland died after suffering severe injuries caused by an animal at a livestock mart in County Tyrone.