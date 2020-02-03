Men sentenced to prison after £100k farm machinery thefts

The three men targeted farms mostly across north Wales (Photo: North Wales Police)

Three men have been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing more than £100,000 worth of farm machinery.

The men stole agricultural kit across across North Wales, Cheshire, West Mercia and Dyfed Powys.

Thefts between October 2017 and November 2018 included a mechanical digger, a tractor and hedge cutter, a quad bike, trailers and other farming equipment.

Ricky Evans, 43, from Minera, Wrexham, described as the 'ringleader', received 3 years 3 months, Shane Jones, 30, from Brynteg, Wrexham, 2 years 4 months and John Price, 29, from Telford 2 years.







They were sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday 31 January.

The court heard how the thefts had a 'severe financial effect' on the victims.

Speaking after the sentencing, North Wales' Police DS Chris Jones said the region is a regular target for rural crime.

“Organised groups of criminals prey on the vulnerability and trust which exists in our communities,” he said.

“They plan and travel extensively to commit these crimes, often to order, and move the stolen property across Britain and beyond.

“These sentences show that we will pursue such groups to recover stolen property, prosecute individuals and seize assets to help make North Wales the safest place in the UK.”

It comes as police officers in Scotland currently investigate the theft of two tractors worth around £110,000 from farms in Clydesdale.

Agricultural vehicle and machinery theft is the most costly crime that farmers face, according to NFU Mutual.