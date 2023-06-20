Mental health: RSABI unveils 'stress bucket' at Royal Highland Show

Farming charity RSABI will launch an innovative 'stress bucket' at the Royal Highland Show in a bid to encourage those in the industry to talk more about their mental health.

Made from recycled farm materials and designed to raise awareness around mental health in agriculture, the stress bucket focuses on the common causes of stress experienced by farmers.

It displays how stress can be reduced through steps such as exercise, good sleep, a balanced diet, and talking with a friend or family member.

It follows an NFU survey which shows that over two-thirds of farmers have blamed spiralling input costs – the cost of energy, fuel and fertiliser – for having a negative impact on their mental health.

Well over half (61%) of farmers told the union that unfairness in the supply chain has also had a negative mental health impact.

RSABI will be located at the main Scottish Association of Young Farmers Stand, next to the members pavilion, at the Royal Highland Show on 22-25 June.

It will also be conducting a survey of young farmers to help improve understanding of how best to ensure they are aware of the services offered by RSABI, including free counselling.

Carol McLaren, chief executive of RSABI, said that too often, farmers and others working in agriculture put off taking steps when there is a concern.

"The earlier they take action the better the chances are of tackling the problem," she said.

"The stress bucket test is good fun for all ages but also has a very serious message about the importance of building in steps to manage our stress levels so our bucket doesn’t overflow."

And in an effort to encourage farmers to think about their physical health, a nurse who will be on hand at RSABI's stand to take attendees’ blood pressure and discuss any health concerns.

Ms McLaren said: “We will also have a nurse with us all weekend to check blood pressures and we’ll be encouraging people to make time to check with a health professional if they have any concerns about their physical and mental health."

Members of RSABI’s welfare team will be on the stand each day and there will be a quiet space to go to, to explain the support it can offer.

RSABI has a 24-hour freephone Helpline – 0808 1234 555 – and confidential webchat service, available on its website.