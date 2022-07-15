Menter Moch Cymru announces herd health scheme extension

Menter Moch Cymru has announced an extension of its Herd Health Plan scheme, enabling smaller pig herds to receive support during a crucial time for the sector.

The Herd Health Plan scheme gives pig producers the opportunity to lift herd profitability and performance by improving their herd health.

Eligible pig farmers in Wales can access 100% funding towards their herd health plan and tailored advice to help improve the health and productivity of their herd.

The scheme fosters a close working relationship between farmers and veterinary surgeons, creating a strategy tailored to the individual farm and herd’s needs.

And, visitors to next week’s Royal Welsh Show will be able to find out more about Herd Health Plans from Menter Moch Cymru’s stand near the Pig Ring.

Melanie Cargill, Menter Moch Cymru project manager, said: “With challenges including rising production costs across the agricultural sector, we have changed the Herd Health scheme’s eligibility criteria to allow for more pig keepers in Wales to be able to access the funding available.

“The primary aim of a herd health plan is to promote animal wellbeing by managing identified health problems so that they can be controlled by prevention.

"Better animal health leads to improved herd profitability and performance and a more sustainable business.”

A veterinary health plan aims to minimise the risk of new diseases entering the pig herd through effective biosecurity and control of any infections on-farm through good management.

Once an application has been approved, a farm consultancy visit will be undertaken by a vet to take health screening samples, the results of which will help form the herd’s health plan.

Once completed and paid for, the producer can claim up to a maximum of £400 towards the plan’s cost.

Ms Cargill said: “We hope many more pig producers in Wales will come forward to access this help, which will improve the health of their herds, and hopefully their finances too.”