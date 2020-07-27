Midlands Machinery Show scheduled for November cancelled

Organisers say there is still 'ongoing uncertainty, with changing guidance and restrictions'

The Midlands Machinery Show scheduled for November has been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, organisers have announced.

The event, which was scheduled to take place on 18-19 November at Newark Showground, is the latest in a string of agricultural shows to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Bob Sheldon, chairman of the MMS advisory committee, said there was still 'ongoing uncertainty, with changing guidance and restrictions affecting exhibitors and visitors alike'.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak we have been monitoring government guidance and were initially optimistic that we could safely deliver the event in November," he said.







"Given how long many of our exhibitors require to prepare for the show, we felt we needed to make a decision.

“Our prime concern is the wellbeing of all our supporters and rather than risk delivering a subdued and more limited experience than normal, we felt it was better to decide now and find a different way to support the industry.”

Organisers said the show would continue to promote the agricultural engineering sector and would be awarding its Agricultural Engineering Apprentice Awards in November.

Launched in 2017, the awards celebrate the contribution of apprentices and trainees in the agricultural industry and recognise their commitment in colleges and workplaces in the UK.

“These awards provide valuable promotion of agricultural engineering as a career and help to bring fresh blood into this important and fast-moving sector,” said Mr Sheldon.

It comes as organisers of AgriScot, a leading farm business event in Scotland scheduled to take place in November, announced the show's cancellation due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.