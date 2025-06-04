Milk price for June remains unchanged for Arla suppliers

Arla has announced that its milk price for British farmer suppliers will stay the same for June 2025 against the backdrop of a stable outlook.

The co-operative’s on-account price will remain at 48.02p per litre for conventional milk and 58.01ppl for organic milk.

It attributed the decision to a steady global market environment. Milk supplies are increasing slightly worldwide, while retail sales and commodity markets remain stable.

Organic markets are also reported to be stable, contributing to a positive but cautious outlook.

A spokesperson for Arla said the overall market signals a stable outlook, supporting the decision to keep prices at their current levels.

Elsewhere, farmers who supply First Milk will see a 0.5p per litre decline in their milk price for June.

This makes it the dairy processor's first downward price movement since December 2024.