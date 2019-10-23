Milk surplus in Scotland highest on record

Analysis shows the overall surplus of milk in Scotland for 2019/20 is estimated to be around 214m litres

New figures show the milk surplus in Scotland is now the highest on record, estimated at 214m litres.

Milk collections off Scottish farms are estimated at 1,478m litres in 2018/19, an increase of 55m litres (4%) compared with 2014/15, AHDB Dairy says.

It adds that if the current trends on milk yield growth continue, milk collections are expected to surpass 1,500m litres in 2019/20.

Meanwhile, processing volumes are estimated at around 1,294m litres for 2018/19, slightly down on the 1,327m litres estimated in 2014/15.







This is because of the closure of some processing facilities, including First Milk’s Arran and Muller’s Aberdeen and East Kilbride sites, but partially offset by expansion elsewhere.

As a result, the overall surplus of milk in Scotland for 2019/20 is estimated to be around 214m litres, AHDB Dairy's analysis shows.

Scottish milk production is estimated using milking herd numbers and an estimate of yields.

The milking herd in Scotland grew to 176,000 head in 2019, a 1,000 head year on year increase.

The increase in the size of milking herd, alongside an increase in average milk yield per cow has led to the continued growth in production.

Elsewhere, in Wales, analysis shows the milk surplus there is set to reach 1 billion litres per year leading to an increase of it transported to England for processing.