Minette Batters to step down as NFU president

Minette Batters has announced her intention to step down as NFU president next year after six years in the role.

The Wiltshire mixed farmer will step down as president of the union in February 2024, according to a report by The Grocer.

Elected in February 2018, she has guided the NFU through pressing issues such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the current cost-of-living crisis.

Before becoming the union's first female president, she served as the NFU's deputy president from 2014 to 2018.

She was then elected president in 2018, and again in 2020 and 2022.

Mrs Batters told The Grocer it was a 'tough decision' to step down from the role.

She said: “Ten years is a long time and I know I’ve given it my all but it’s time for someone else to take the lead.

“But in the meantime, there’s a huge job to be done and I remain determined to deliver what’s needed for you, our members.”

Mrs Batters runs a diversified, mixed farming business that includes horse livery, cattle, sheep, a wedding and corporate events venue and a catering business specialising in home grown produce within 300 acres in Wiltshire.

She co-founded campaigning initiatives like 'Ladies in Beef', highlighting that more women were coming through wanting to be 'farmers of the future.'

The NFU's officeholder elections will be held in February 2024.