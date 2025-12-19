Ministers move to prevent vet medicine shortages in Northern Ireland

Ministers have launched a new expert-led forum to head off disruption to veterinary medicine supplies in Northern Ireland, as major regulatory changes due to take effect from January raise concern across the farming and veterinary sectors.

From 1 January 2026, veterinary medicines will require separate authorisations for Great Britain and Northern Ireland, creating new regulatory and cost barriers for manufacturers.

Industry bodies have warned that without careful management, the changes could lead to delays, reduced availability and higher costs for farmers.

The Supply Coordination Forum, led by the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) and industry specialists, has been set up to monitor and respond quickly to any delivery issues once the new arrangements come into force.

It will meet regularly in the new year and provide a direct channel for vets and farmers to flag operational supply problems so they can be addressed swiftly.

The government said its assessment remains that most veterinary medicines currently used in Northern Ireland will continue to be available. However, the forum has been created amid warnings from across the sector that the new authorisation system could have unintended consequences.

The Animal Health Distributors Association (AHDA) has warned that the changes could leave farmers facing higher costs, particularly where only larger pack sizes remain available, while also limiting treatment options and risking reduced standards of animal care if products are withdrawn from the Northern Ireland market.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union said the implications are both economic and ethical, warning that some farmers could be forced to buy more medicine than they need, while others may delay or avoid treatment altogether due to prohibitive costs.

The union cautioned that Northern Ireland must not be left with “a two-tier animal welfare system”, where producers lose access to products freely available elsewhere in the UK.

Farmers and vets will continue to be able to purchase veterinary medicines online, supported by a published list of authorised retailers. The VMD has also issued updated guidance and hosted webinars to help businesses prepare for the new rules.

Ministers have warned pharmaceutical companies that they must improve communication with customers ahead of the January deadline and meet their legal obligation to notify the VMD of any plans to remove products from the Northern Ireland market.

The Supply Coordination Forum builds on measures announced earlier this year to strengthen resilience in veterinary medicine supply, as the sector adapts to post-Brexit regulatory changes.

The issue stems from the Windsor Framework, the agreement designed to ease the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland while maintaining access to the EU single market.

While the framework reduced friction in many areas, veterinary medicines remain unresolved. Industry organisations have warned that without a further derogation, Northern Ireland could lose access to key products after 2026.

Animal Welfare Minister Baroness Hayman said: “The government is taking steps to protect the supply of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland, with the vast majority continuing to be supplied.”

She added: “I urge pharmaceutical companies to communicate supply intentions as soon as possible, so any minor issues next year can be quickly addressed.”

For now, ministers insist supplies will continue, but farmers and vets will be watching closely as the new rules take effect in January.