Monitor incoming cereal values for accurate feed formulation

Although results show an overall average decrease in protein, there is significant regional variatio

Farmers and growers are being encouraged to analyse incoming cereal samples to ensure accurate feed formulation.

Analysis of the 2019 wheat and barley harvest shows regional variations in protein and energy levels across the UK.

With overall yields above the five-year average, Premier Nutrition's annual harvest survey confirms that the protein of wheat has decreased.

Results have shown an average 0.4 percent drop in wheat protein levels, with energy also decreasing by 0.09MJ/kg.







Although results show an overall average decrease in protein, there is significant regional variation.

The lowest protein result of 8.6 percent was seen in the north, and the highest protein result of 12.7% was seen in the central region.

Premier Nutrition’s Eloise Lawlor explains that the general reduction in energy levels isn’t surprising as this summer’s changeable conditions have led to higher moisture content.

“To compensate for these deficits in protein and energy, soya and fat inclusions may increase in your diet formulations,” she says.

Ms Lawlor adds that although the wetter conditions witnessed this year have influenced energy content, average mycotoxin levels across the UK remain low.

“Our report has highlighted regional variation and I’d therefore strongly recommend on-going local monitoring of cereal samples.”